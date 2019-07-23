Police: Suspect Arrested after Stealing from 30 People at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash

Posted 6:41 PM, July 23, 2019

ROSEVILLE — A 21-year-old man is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Roseville water park-goers.

Aryan Parihar, 21 (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

On July 16, Roseville Golfland Sunsplash security worked with officers after receiving several reports of stolen property at the water park, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Police say more than $12,500 worth of property was stolen from 30 Golfland Sunsplash patrons.

Aryan Parihar was later connected to the thefts and taken into custody on suspicion of grand theft.

