Police: Suspect Arrested after Stealing from 30 People at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash

ROSEVILLE — A 21-year-old man is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from Roseville water park-goers.

On July 16, Roseville Golfland Sunsplash security worked with officers after receiving several reports of stolen property at the water park, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Police say more than $12,500 worth of property was stolen from 30 Golfland Sunsplash patrons.

Aryan Parihar was later connected to the thefts and taken into custody on suspicion of grand theft.