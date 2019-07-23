Residents Say Stanislaus County Fair Brings Trash, Traffic to Their Neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A brawl that left four deputies and a horse injured was just one of the issues that neighbors say plagued the Stanislaus County Fair this year.

Kalinda Kelly said trash from the fair littered neighboring streets in Turlock.

“We’re cleaning the streets today and we found plates, mashed food that wouldn’t even be picked up,” Kelly said Tuesday.

It’s a nuisance she said she’s grown used to every year during the fair.

“Not much compared to what I’ve had in the past. People hanging out, drinking,” she told FOX40.

Another issue is traffic congestion -- but some families are go-getters. Marcos Mejia charged drivers to park in his driveway.

“Better than doing that than just having people come up randomly,” Mejia said.

Some of the problems go beyond the entrepreneurial spirit.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports that on the last day of the fair, a brawl broke out among drunken suspected gang members. Deputies say the suspects not only threw punches at each other, but they punched a horse in the back.

Five people suspected of fighting were arrested.

Maximus the horse is now recovering with his teddy bear and alfalfa and the four deputies who were injured are OK.

“We have zero tolerance for that type of behavior and you will get arrested and you will get kicked out of the fair for that,” said Stanislaus County Fair Marketing and Communications Director Adrenna Alkhas.

Fair organizers add that they always have deputies and police nearby and they usually respond to incidents quickly.