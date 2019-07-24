SACRAMENTO - AUGUST 2, 2019 - FRIDAY NIGHT at 7 PM! Enjoy Broadway hits, Rat Pack Favorites along with classic, contemporary songs -- all in a benefit concert for the new NICU at Mercy San Juan Hospital. Live Music featuring rising, young artist Vince Harrill and friends, along with some special surprise guests. Come invest in children's lives and in this aspiring singer, with a voice like a dream! It will truly be a night to remember! Tickets available now at www.SacHelpingHands.org
More info:
A Night To Remember Benefit Concert
Friday, August 2nd at 7pm
Sac Event Center
6331 Watt Avenue
North Highlands
Tickets are $20
(916) 348-3200
SacHelpingHands.org