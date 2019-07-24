AG Becerra Accuses Troop Support Nonprofit of ‘Deceitful Gimmicks’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit alleging misdeeds by Move America Forward, a nonprofit that sends packages of food, clothes or other items to troops.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Wednesday that the organization has used images taken from other charities without permission, and on at least one occasion used the name and story of an injured veteran without permission.

“Our troops and their commitment to our country should never be used for deceitful gimmicks,” Becerra wrote in a news release.

The Sacramento-based charity is also accused of falsely claiming a partnership with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Charity spokesman Danny Gonzalez says none of the accusations are true. Move America Forward co-founder Melanie Morgan said Becerra’s suit was politically motivated.

Other allegations include allowing charity directors who operate for-profit companies to charge the charity, free use of charity office space by two political action committees, and use of charitable assets to support two political campaigns.