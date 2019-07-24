Body Found in Burning Car in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A body was found inside a burning car Wednesday morning in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the scene at the end of El Manto Drive, near the river access point, around 5 a.m. Firefighters who had responded to reports of a burning car said a body was found inside.

Investigators say the person’s age, gender and ethnicity are all unknown.

Anyone with information about the fire or the person in the car is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115.