Celebrating National Tequila Day

Posted 11:20 AM, July 24, 2019, by

Today is National Tequila Day and Pedro is outside celebrating with Hugo Escobedo from Chevys by learning how to make three different drinks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.