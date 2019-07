SOLANO COUNTY — Fire crews are on the scene of an 80-acre grass fire in Solano County.

The Marshview Fire is burning in the area of Marshview Road and Highway 680, south of Cordelia.

Solano CHP said Lopes Road, between Marshview and Parish roads, is closed. The freeway is not impacted by closures.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

New Incident: #Marshviewfire Off Marshview Road and Highway 680, South of Cordelia in Solano County is 80 acres. pic.twitter.com/vo9xb8XYqq — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 24, 2019