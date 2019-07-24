Newspaper: Injuries Reported From Fire at Lockeford Apartment Complex

Posted 10:14 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:06PM, July 24, 2019

LOCKEFORD -- An apartment complex fire was reported in Lockeford Wednesday night and people may have been trapped inside the building, according to The Record.

In a video shared with FOX40, flames could be seen shooting out of the Locke-Haven Apartments on  Laird Street as people screamed from outside.

The Stockton-based newspaper reported injuries from the scene and says multiple people were transported to hospitals.

Along with several fire and law enforcement personnel, Pacific Gas and Electric crews were also called to the scene, according to The Record.

This is a developing story.

