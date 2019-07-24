Oroville Woman Shoots, Kills Home Invasion Suspect

OROVILLE — A Oroville homeowner shot and killed a home invasion suspect Wednesday and also wounded the man she lived with.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Faunce was armed with a handgun when he tried breaking into the back of a home on Arbol Avenue.

A man who lived at the home confronted Faunce and a struggle broke out between the two men.

The sheriff’s office says a female homeowner got a firearm and shot toward Faunce several times, hitting him and the other homeowner.

Deputies found 33-year-old Faunce dead at the home around 3:30 a.m.

The male homeowner was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The woman was uninjured.

No one has been arrested and the sheriff’s office is still investigating the deadly home invasion robbery.

