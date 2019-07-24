Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is talking with PG&E's Brandi Merlo about the upcoming PG&E Community Wildfire Safety Program events.

These drop-in gatherings will allow community members to learn more about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness, meet with PG&E representatives, ask questions and share feedback. Webinars will be available for those who are unable to attend an event in person.

July 24, 2019

Auburn

Holiday Inn, Auburn

Sierra Ballroom

120 Grass Valley Highway

Auburn, CA

July 25, 2019

Placerville

Best Western PLUS Placerville Inn

Alexandria Ballroom

6850 Green Leaf Drive

Placerville, CA

July 30, 2019

San Rafael

Embassy Suites San Rafael

Novato, Larkspur, and Corte Madera Ballrooms

101 McInnis Parkway

San Rafael, CA