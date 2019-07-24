Pedro is talking with PG&E's Brandi Merlo about the upcoming PG&E Community Wildfire Safety Program events.
These drop-in gatherings will allow community members to learn more about wildfire safety and emergency preparedness, meet with PG&E representatives, ask questions and share feedback. Webinars will be available for those who are unable to attend an event in person.
Auburn
Holiday Inn, Auburn
Sierra Ballroom
120 Grass Valley Highway
Auburn, CA
July 25, 2019
Placerville
Best Western PLUS Placerville Inn
Alexandria Ballroom
6850 Green Leaf Drive
Placerville, CA
July 30, 2019
San Rafael
Embassy Suites San Rafael
Novato, Larkspur, and Corte Madera Ballrooms
101 McInnis Parkway
San Rafael, CA