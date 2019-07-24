Street Safety Top of Mind With More Electric Bikes, Scooters Coming to Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Police and city transportation staff set up at three Sacramento intersections Wednesday with the goal to educate riders on the rules that cover Jump bikes and scooters.

Several competitors will join Jump in the next few months, doubling the number of electric bikes and scooters.

“We expect about 2,000 devices in the next few months here in the city of Sacramento,” said Sacramento’s Transportation Planning Manager Jennifer Donlon Wyant.

Some riders are ignoring rules laid down by the city on where and how you can ride, and where you can leave bikes and scooters once your destination is reached.

Kelly Perkins works at the Sutter Medical Center garage. She said she finds bikes and scooters parked in spots reserved for vans that bring in patients.

“There’s a lot of handicapped people who wind up driving in here and make their way with walkers or canes or wheelchairs, and it makes it very difficult when you have to maneuver around something,” Perkins explained.

While there are designated drop off stations throughout the city, riders often don’t use them and opt for convenience instead.

Scooters are supposedly restricted to the street or bike lanes but plenty of them ride on sidewalks.

The city has instructions and rules for using shared devices on their website.

While police can cite violators, prevention is more effective than trying to chase people down to write them a ticket.

“Contact people that are out on these shared rideables and really pass the message about education and what these laws are,” said Karl Chan with the Sacramento Police Department.

With new riders coming on board, the city does not feel it’s right to cite people for rules they aren’t familiar with yet.

“It’s just like when cars were invented. At first, it was pretty chaotic,” Donlon Wyant told FOX40. “Folks didn’t know where to travel, they didn’t know where to park cars and we’re going through a similar transition right now with new mobility devices.”

The city says it currently has applications from four additional companies to add shared mobility devices. The first of them will likely get approval in the next month.