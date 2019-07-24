Triple Shooting at Modesto Park Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

MODESTO — The Modesto Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. at the corner of California Avenue and S M.L.K. Drive.

Authorities said a vehicle drove by Mellis Park and fired gunshots towards a group of people sitting at a picnic table. Two males and one female were struck.

All three victims were taken to area hospitals. One victim died.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

At this time, no motive has been determined.

