West Modesto’s Only Bank is Closing

MODESTO — The only bank in west Modesto is closing.

The Bank of America branch at 408 Paradise Road is leaving next week. Families and community organizers say the closure will hurt more than just their wallets.

“It is quite a journey compared to just living around the corner from the bank, which a lot of residents do,” customer Ronald Deloach said.

DeLoach says he has heard from at least 20 families who are upset that this Bank of America is closing on July 30.

“Some of the ATMs are between $3 and $4 to get $20 out of the bank,” Deloach said.

Customers say many senior citizens who depend on the bank are unable to drive to the other nearest branch, which is about 10 minutes away.

“A lot of us would have to probably have to depend on transportation,” customer Deborah Johns said.

FOX40 reached out to a bank manager, who referred us to a corporate spokesperson:

We constantly adapt our financial center and ATM networks to fit customers’ changing needs. The decision to close a financial center is never an easy one, and this one is driven primarily by a decline in transactions as customers increasingly do their traditional banking outside of financial centers. Other factors include consolidating centers with a notable overlap in the communities they serve, such as the Paradise Road and I Street financial centers. There will be no impact to client accounts, which can be accessed at one of four additional financial centers across Modesto, the closest of which is less than two miles and a few minutes away, and at our full service ATM that will be located near this location. When closing a financial center, we work to minimize the impact on customers and the community by providing notification at least 90 days in advance of closing. In this case, letters to customers were mailed in Mid-March, and we have also met with several local community organizations on the matter.

Community organizers say they are now demanding a meeting with Bank of America managers and if that does not happen, they plan to protest.

“They want to know why and that’s the big issue is why are they leaving?” Deloach said.

Some customers have planned different ways of taking action.

“I’m not happy with Bank of America now,” customer Brenda Kraft said. “If they’re going to leave, then I’m probably going to shut my account.”