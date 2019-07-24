Witnesses in Midtown Sacramento Hit-and-Run Lead Officers to DUI Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento police say a pedestrian who was hit by a car in the area of 16th and P streets Tuesday night suffered serious injuries but is alive.

Police immediately closed off the area of the midtown Sacramento accident with yellow crime scene tape following the accident, which happened at around 10:30 p.m.

“The suspect vehicle eventually fled the scene,” said Sacramento Police Officer Karl Chan. “Our officers contacted witnesses on the scene, who were able to direct them to a possible suspect vehicle, which eventually led them to the possible suspect.”

Long after the victim was taken to the hospital, parts of their clothing lay in the middle of the street as police continued to investigate the crash.

Officers on scene said at least one witness followed the suspect's car, which eventually led them to the Motel 6 on Jibboom Street. There officers confronted the suspect.

“The officers determined that the suspect was driving under the influence and was arrested for felony DUI charges,” Officer Chan said.

Angelica Martinez, 28, also faces hit-and-run charges. Her driver's license lists her residence as Winton.

Investigators focused on the Martinez’s car in the parking lot of the motel, snapping pictures of the front fender and shattered windshield.

By noon Wednesday, the suspect had already bailed out of jail.