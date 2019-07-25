7250 Square Foot Mansion Available for $2.1 Million

A dream brought to life by architect Michael Kent Murphy, this Los Lagos sanctuary is a thoughtfully constructed paradise. A U-shape design highlights single-level living & views of a breathtaking courtyard w/rock waterfall, koi pond & pool. Revel in a luxurious master suite w/its own coffee station, dbl-sided fireplace, boulder-lined private patio, massive closet w/pass-thru to the laundry & adjacent workout room. Chefs will delight in a kitchen w/specialty drawers, baking center w/pullup mixer, dual dishwashers, warming & freezer drawers, pot filler & an elevator to deliver groceries to the best pantry ever. Four bedrooms are ensuite w/radiant floors throughout to keep toes cozy. Plus owned solar keeps utility costs low. A remote bedroom is close to a game room (living quarters?) and a project room could be a fifth bedroom. And outdoors is a lanai with a full kitchen, fireplace, gas heaters and a gorgeous garden offering beauty plus a bounty of fruits and veggies. Perfection!

