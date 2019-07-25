Adopt a Pet: Kaya

Adopt Kaya at the Bradshaw Animal Shelter.

Kaya (A761472)
Breed: White and gray pit bull terrier
Age: 7 Years Old
Sex: Spayed Female
Weight: 50 lbs
Arrival: April 2019
Wants to be your one-and-only canine pal
Loves people, treats and snuggles
Knows sit, ready and eager to learn commands
Medium energy blend, some play prior to relaxation
Adoption Fee: $25 (spayed, vaccinated, microchipped)

What else is happening? (LOTS OF CATS/KITTENS AT SHELTER)
What: 13th Annual Kitty Palooza
When: August 3 & 4 (12-4pm)
Where: 3839 Bradshaw Road
What’s included?
Cats/Kittens: $15, Pairs: $20
Includes ($250 value)
Spay/Neuter
Vaccines
Microchip
Kitty Start Kit
Veterinary Voucher
ID tags
County Pet License (if resident)

