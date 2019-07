WEST SACRAMENTO — Crews battled a grass fire in West Sacramento near the Sacramento River.

The fire was reported Wednesday around 4 p.m. west of Village Parkway in the area of Stonegate Drive.

Just after 6 p.m., crews had the blaze under control and began the mop-up stage.

Officials report no homes were threatened by the flames.

A herd of goats was evacuated from the area.

This is a developing story.

38.553788 -121.521511