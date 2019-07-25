Investigators: Repairman Seriously Injures Arden-Arcade Homeowner

SACRAMENTO — An Arden-Arcade homeowner was left with life-threatening injuries Thursday after getting into a fight with a repairman.

At 1:26 p.m., an employee at a repair business called 911 to report that their coworker had confessed to killing someone, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Thirty minutes later, deputies arrested the coworker, who has only been identified as a 38-year-old man, outside of Cal Expo.

The sheriff’s office learned the repairman had gone to a client’s home on Sandra Court and at one point, the two men began fighting. That’s when the suspect struck the homeowner with an unidentified object.

The unidentified victim, who is in his 60s, was left with life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

#BreakingNews: ⁦@sacsheriff⁩ says a “repair man” got into a fight with client in his home, the suspect (repair man) told a coworker after that he killed him, deputies arrested suspect outside cal expo, the victim suffered life threatening injuries to upper body @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/FvuK8Pxt8m — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) July 25, 2019

