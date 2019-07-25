Investigators Use Rancho Cordova Neighbors’ Surveillance Footage in Burned Body Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Sacramento County sheriff's detectives and Rancho Cordova police went door-to-door looking for any residential surveillance footage that might help them catch a killer.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood around El Manto Drive, not far from where a badly burned body was discovered inside a car set on fire in a parking area.

Long-time resident Danny Hubbard said an officer went through hours of surveillance video captured on 14 cameras around his home and was going to make a copy to possibly aid in the investigation.

“With all the cameras I have around this house, I can't believe I didn't hear anything,” Hubbard, a 27-year Rancho Cordova resident, said Thursday.

The area where the fire happened could be seen at a distance from Hubbard’s backyard.

“That's what the police officer asked me. He says, ‘Didn't you see the fire or anything?’ I said it was 4 o’clock in the morning, I didn't hear anything,” Hubbard said.

Thursday, flowers, along with the charred pavement and shards of glass, marked the spot in the parking area where the car was set ablaze.

“Not much crime around here, most of the people are retired. It's a pretty good neighborhood, actually,” Hubbard told FOX40. “We pretty much look after each other around here anyway, just a neighborhood deal."

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the body was unidentifiable and that the coroner's office will likely use DNA to determine the gender.