Modesto-Area CHP Searches for Infiniti Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash

Posted 4:23 PM, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, July 25, 2019

STANISLAUS COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash southwest of Modesto.

Image of an Infiniti G35 showing where the driver’s vehicle would have damage. (Credit: CHP Modesto)

Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, the CHP reports a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed while on northbound Vivian Road, just north of West Hackett Road.

Investigators believe the car, which left the scene after the deadly crash, was a 2003 or 2004 Infiniti G35. It will have damage to its bumper and hood, as well as a shattered windshield.

The CHP could not provide details about the driver or the victim.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash should call the CHP at 209-356-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463.

