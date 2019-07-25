Modesto-Area CHP Searches for Infiniti Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash southwest of Modesto.

Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, the CHP reports a pedestrian was hit by a car and killed while on northbound Vivian Road, just north of West Hackett Road.

Investigators believe the car, which left the scene after the deadly crash, was a 2003 or 2004 Infiniti G35. It will have damage to its bumper and hood, as well as a shattered windshield.

The CHP could not provide details about the driver or the victim.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run crash should call the CHP at 209-356-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 866-602-7463.