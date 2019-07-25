Ready-to-Drink Cocktails by Troop Beverages Co.

Mae is outside with husband and wife duo CC and Reed DesRosiers getting a look at their Troop beverages.
About Troop Beverage Co.
Troop is on a mission to change what it means to drink by giving everyone a new way to socialize and a drink they can feel good about. We're a San Francisco company, founded by a husband and wife pair who care about crafting the best ready-to-drink cocktails for every occasion.
We make canned cocktails, but we do things differently than other brands. Our drinks are made with 100% real ingredients that you recognize (no "natural" or artificial flavor additives), and we do everything we can to source our ingredients from Bay Area farms and businesses. Each drink makes a difference – 2% of every dollar earned goes back to local causes to help make San Francisco a better, more inclusive community.