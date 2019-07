Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENAIR -- A heartwarming rescue in Denair was caught on camera Tuesday afternoon after a fire ripped through the second story of a home.

A local family said firefighters were able to carry one of their dogs out from under the house while their other dog also survived the blaze.

One Stanislaus Consolidated firefighter was injured when part of the roof collapsed. The firefighter was evaluated at a hospital and released.