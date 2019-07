PLUMAS COUNTY — A young boy drowned Wednesday afternoon in Plumas County.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Tobin Bridge in the Feather River Canyon.

The 9-year-old boy from Chico was out swimming with his older brother and some friends.

Authorities said he was swept underwater and was then lodged beneath a large rock.

Search crews recovered his body just after 9 p.m.