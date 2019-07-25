Your Weekend, July 25

Posted 10:13 AM, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, July 25, 2019

Simone has a list of fun events to fill your weekend.

Strauss Festival of Elk Grove
Elk Grove Regional Park
Thurs-Sun 8:15 p.m.

Courtland Pear Fair
Bates Elementary School
Sun 9 a.m.-6:15 p.m.

Sacratomato Bar on the Block (Sacratomato Week)
28th St. (Between N St. and Neighbors Alley)
Sun 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sactown Wings
Southside Park
Sun 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Make it a Night Pick:
Guys and Dolls
Wells Fargo Pavilion
Tues, Wed & Fri 7:30 p.m.; Tues & Sat 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; Sun 3 p.m.
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/guys-and-dolls-3/
FOOD:Melting Pot
Drink: Capital Hop Shop

