6 People, Including Two Firefighters, Injured in Turlock Crash Involving Ambulance

TURLOCK — The Turlock Police Department is investigating a crash that left six people, including two fire fighters, injured.

Thursday around 9:30 p.m., an ambulance that was transporting a patient from a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was involved in a crash at the intersection of North Golden State Boulevard and West Monte Vista Avenue.

The six patients, including the two Turlock firefighters who were riding in the ambulance, were transported to local hospitals.

Their injuries range from moderate to severe.