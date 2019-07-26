Explosives Scare Closes Highway 89 in Emerald Bay for Several Hours

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A scare involving possible explosives closed part of Highway 89 in the Sierra for several hours Friday.

Investigators say state parks officials and El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies found a car connected to people wanted by law enforcement near Emerald Bay, and South Lake Tahoe police officers were called in to help.

The woman behind the wheel, identified by police as 21-year-old Alana Blakemore, was taken to a nearby hospital for a possible drug overdose. Her passenger, identified as 24-year-old Hobie Gregory, ran away toward the lake.

Police say Blakemore dropped a backpack in the roadway. Highway 89 was closed as a bomb squad responded to investigate. Officials added there was a concern that Gregory may have also had an explosive device.

Investigators said a driver later saw a “suspicious subject,” who police say was Gregory, get picked up and dropped off at a Raley’s grocery store.

A South Lake Tahoe SWAT team responded and Gregory was taken into custody. After searching the store, no explosives were found. Blakemore’s backpack was also determined to be safe.

Gregory was booked into jail on a resisting arrest charge. Blakemore is recovering in the hospital.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing.