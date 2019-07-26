Manteca Police Investigate Homicide at Home Construction Site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA -- Police in Manteca are investigating a homicide at a home construction site on Verda Court.

The shooting, which happened around 9:30 Friday morning, rocked the quiet neighborhood.

"The worst crime we’ve ever had in the neighborhood were aerial fireworks on the Fourth of July," neighbor Ed Davis.

Police say this is the city's third homicide of 2019. A motive has yet to be determined.

"Whether it’s a justifiable homicide or not, it’s going to be something that’s determined throughout the investigation," Manteca Police Sergeant Joseph Ahuna said.

Investigators say a man called 911 and confessed to shooting someone he knew. The two had been in a heated argument.

"It is not a random act. The house is under construction, so it’s not being occupied at this time and we believe the shooting was as a result of some type of business dispute," Ahuna said.

Ahuna says the person of interest in the case has been cooperative.

Daniel Goodwin, who had been working on a construction site nearby says, other than "questionable characters," he did not see anything else out of the ordinary.

"It's been pretty quiet," he said. "They got some kinda raggy guys there every now and then but it's a little different than our company."

Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.