Mom Says She Chased Down a Man Who Flashed Her, But He Got Away Because No One Would Help

An Israeli military veteran is hoping someone can help her identify a man who she says flashed her while she was jogging in Cambridge, Massachusetts, last week.

Aia Polansky, 33, says she chased the man down and had him pinned, but he eventually got away because no one would stop to help her or call police.

She says the incident occurred July 18.

At first, Polansky said, she thought the man had accidentally pulled his pants down, perhaps to urinate.

However, she said she realized it was intentional when he repeatedly pulled them down and exposed himself while looking at her.

“It was just too much,” said Polansky, a mom who now works as a personal trainer and tennis coach, so she ran after him.

Multiple passersby ignored her pleas for help

When she finally caught up to the man and detained him by holding him by the arms, she says he told her, “it was unintentional.”

Polansky said she asked at least four passersby to call 911, but they ignored her. She said she even made eye-to-eye contact with one biker, asking him to call 911.

“He looked at me and just kept going,” Polansky said. “I was yelling, ‘Call 911. Call the police.’ I was waving my right hand.”

Polansky said that nothing about the scene, including the man who targeted her, looked normal to her.

“I remember holding him and thinking, ‘This guy is too clean.’ He had an Apple watch, earpods … (he was) not some creepy, smelly guy.”

She said that when he got out of her grip, “I yelled at people, ‘Please stop him. Get him, get him.'”

Polansky remembers thinking that the flasher would never be punished.

“I had no hope. I had this guy and he just left.”

Police released footage of the incident

State police have released a video of the incident in hopes of finding the man, who may eventually be charged with open and gross lewdness.

The case is still under investigation, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said, and authorities have received some tips.

Polanksy, a mother of two, jogs this path at least two or three times a week, usually by herself.

She now lives in Brookline, Massachusetts, but before moving to the US, she served in the Israeli Air Force Special Unit for three years and was a member of the Israeli chief of police’s private security team.