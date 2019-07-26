Sacramento CrossFit Athlete Ranked 6th in the USA

Posted 11:07 AM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:55AM, July 26, 2019

Gary is out trying some new workouts with Danielle Brandon, a local CrossFit Games athlete who ranks 6th in the USA. Danielle will soon be competing in the 2019 Reebok CrossFit Games.

