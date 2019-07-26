Sacramento Water Wise Garden Showcase

This Saturday, July 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Coloma Community Center, City of Sacramento residents are invited to attend a free water wise gardening showcase where they can learn from area experts about efficient irrigation practices, landscape design, water wise plants, the city’s water rebates and more. Visit SacWaterWise.com for more information.
