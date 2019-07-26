Seniors Get New Lease on Life with Weight Lifting Team

NAPA -- Men and woman in their 70's, 80's and 90's powerlifting is likely not the first thing you'd expect to see on your next trip to the gym.

The members of the Napa Senior Weight Lifting Team all have a different story, but they all agree it has been life-changing for them.

