Karma is out at Shriners Hospital getting a look at their bike program that brings fun and a new sense of independence to their patients.

Kids are pedaling their way to fitness this summer at Shriners Hospitals for Children — Northern California. It’s all part of Bike Fit, an exercise program for Shriners Hospital patients who wish to improve their fitness while having fun. Twenty-three patients between the ages of 7 and 16 years old are enrolled in the program.