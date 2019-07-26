Suspect Break Windows and Attacks Leader of Stanislaus County Sikh Temple, Community Members Say

HUGHSON — Surjit Singh is a committee member at the Gurdwara Sahib, a Sikh temple in Hughson. He says Amarjit Singh, who leads the temple in prayer, was the victim of a hate crime Thursday night.

“Last night someone came and broke the window,” Surjit explained. “When he heard something happening, he came out and put his neck outside.”

Translating for Amarjit, Surjit says Amarjit and a few others were inside the home located on the religious grounds when Amarjit says he was attacked while he stuck his head outside to see what was going on.

Stanislaus County deputies confirm they received a report saying someone came on to the property and broke two windows.

“We just want the Sikh community to know in general we stand with them, we’re taking this very seriously,” said Joshua Clayton with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.

#NEW: Stanislaus County SO on scene now at Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Hughson. A priest says someone broke a window and hit him on the head before yelling slurs Thursday night. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/z8u3rggTNb — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) July 27, 2019

Community members in Stanislaus County are offering support by condemning what they are calling a “racially motivated attack” against the Sikh community.

“This is a hate crime. We are very sad, this is a very peaceful community, said Harinder Toor.

Members of the temple are hoping the person responsible is caught soon.

“I guess they are going to look into new security measures to make sure the perpetrator doesn’t come back,” Toor said.

Deputies say they are following up on new information they received Friday.

But if you have any information on this attack, you’re asked to call authorities.

Rep. Josh Harder issued a statement saying, ““I stand with my friends in the Sikh community at this terrible time. Every American – regardless of faith – should be able to practice their religion freely and without fear of violence.” @FOX40 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) July 27, 2019