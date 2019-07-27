Family Says Doctors Had to Amputate Part of a Woman’s Leg after She Was Intentionally Hit by a Car in Woodland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND – Andrea Jaramillo is described by loved ones as a loving and caring sister and daughter. But after a severe injury, Andrea’s mother says she has a long road to recovery ahead.

Maria Charles says it hasn't fully sunk in that her daughter's life - tragically - will never be the same.

“She’s very active, she works as a medical assistant caring for others,” she explained. “She’s a soccer coach, she played roller derby with my other daughter.”

An activity she once loved but now, put on hold, after the 28-year-old had her leg amputated following an assault last Monday.

“Her life will never be the same again, in a split second, she got robbed, by a selfish, demonic, evil act,” Charles stated.

Family members say Andrea was returning to her Woodland home when she was confronted by a woman who she previously had a temporary restraining order against.

“There was a scuffle and then it was broken up,” Charles explained.

Jaramillo’s mother says two of her daughters and a family friend were walking away when “the car just came at them full throttle, and they were standing in the driveway and the car took them down and pinned them in between two cars.”

“When we both turned our backs that’s when the car came in,” Mariah Michel, a family friend said.

Woodland Police confirm they responded to the 100 Block of Muir Street regarding reports of a fight breaking out.

During the course of their investigation, authorities say one of the involved people allegedly struck the victim, causing significant injuries.

They say they are investigating this incident as an assault with a deadly weapon.

While Charles says her daughter is still recovering at UC Davis, she wants the people responsible to be held accountable.

“She has major injuries to her legs, multiple transfusions, surgery and waiting for more right now,” Charles said. “And injuries that resulted in getting her left leg amputated.”

Jaramillo’s mother says doctors will have to do another surgery to figure out if they need to amputate more of her leg.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.