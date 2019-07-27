Junior Olympians Have to Hydrate Every Five Minutes During This Weekend’s Heatwave, Coach Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Temperatures will push past the century mark this weekend as young athletes compete in the USA Track and Field Hershey Junior Olympics.

Coach C.J. Brown brought 32 kids in from Houston, Texas. He's used to dealing with a much more humid version of summer but what's happening in the Sacramento Valley still poses a challenge.

"Obviously doing a lot of physical activity... which everybody says to avoid in the heat. What do you have the kids do? What are you telling them about staying hydrated? So, in between the races they actually sit in the cars or out of the sun totally. We're hydrating every five minutes. Some of them are drinking Pedialyte. Some of them are drinking water or Gatorade," Brown explained.