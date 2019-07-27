Modesto’s Dutch Hollow Farms Plants Seeds for Corn Maze Honoring Fallen Police Corporal Ronil Singh

Kristi Gross will have the full report at 5 p.m. on FOX40.

MODESTO — The seeds for this year’s corn maze at Dutch Hollow Farms in Modesto have now been planted.

Farmer John Bos, told FOX40 just days after planting, corn is already sprouting from the ground.

It’s the start of a memorial corn maze to honor a fallen hero, Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh.

“What a better way than to honor somebody that’s local and really sacrificed his life for keeping us safe,” Bos said.

Singh was killed during a traffic stop the day after Christmas in 2018.

“We want to keep his memory going. He lived — while he worked in Newman — he lived in our community. Not just a few miles from the farm and I just think it’s a way to keep his memory alive. We never want to forget about Ronil Singh,” Bos explained.

Past mazes at the farm have shouted out sports stars like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, highlighted fire safety with smokey the bear and showed off the farm’s love of animals.

The idea for the maze first sprouted online months ago and grew from there.

Since then, he’s been working with designers and Singh’s wife to create the memorial maze. It features three miles of pathways for the community and Singh’s family to enjoy.

“Her number one request is that her son is the first one to walk into the corn maze and that — ugh, what a special, special thing,” Bos said.

Bos said Singh’s memorial maze will be one he’ll never forget.

“While the corn maze will eventually be cut down we will have that memory that we honored him at our farm and that will go on for years, and year, and years to come,” Bos said.

Opening day for the memorial maze is scheduled for September 29. Proceeds will go towards the Corporal Ronil Singh memorial fund.