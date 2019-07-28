Newspaper: Shooting Reported at Gilroy Garlic Festival

GILROY — A shooting has been reported at Gilroy’s annual Garlic Festival, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and several social media reports.

The newspaper says multiple people were injured but very few details have been released by local agencies.

Cell phone videos posted to Twitter around 6 p.m. show people running away from distant gunfire past rows of tents.

Warning: The video below includes graphic language.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

“yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe,” wrote Twitter user @wavyia in her video post.

A spokeswoman with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department told the Chronicle deputies have gone to the scene to help Gilroy police officers.

Sunday was the last day this year for the popular festival at Christmas Hill Park.

This story is developing.

36.996780 -121.584712