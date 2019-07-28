Brush Fire Stopped after Burning Home, Scorching 109 Acres in Southern California

(KTLA) — At least one home went up in flames in Southern California as a brush fire burned through more than 100 acres before firefighters got the upper hand Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Located near Falling Star Lane and Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills, the Star Fire engulfed a home on Miramonte Court and blackened 109 acres of brush before the Chino Valley Independent Fire District declared forward progress had been halted just after 5 p.m., according to FOX40 sister station KTLA.

Forward progress stopped. Working hotspots within burn area. Fire burned approximately 109 acres. Road closures remain in effect. #starfire — Chino Valley Fire (@cvifd) July 29, 2019

Video captured flames and smoke rising from the roof of one two-story home as firefighters continued battling the blaze.

“We could see a lot of smoke — black smoke,” said Toni Forrest, who lives at the home.

Upon smelling the smoke and realizing there was a fire, Forrest said she told one of her daughters to call 911.

“You could see the flames and it was just getting bigger and bigger,” Forrest said. “It was ferocious. It was loud.”

Billows of black smoke were seen rising from the flames burning through some shrubbery in the area.

Forrest said firefighters at one point ran out of water to put out the blaze. “Are you kidding me? My house is burning,” she said.

Wandering Ridge Drive resident Bill Horn said he was sitting in his backyard when he noticed ash raining down.

“I came out here and this valley was fully engulfed,” he said. “It’s terrible, but we have a great fire team.”

“Unfortunately, it looks like we have one home on the hillside that’s engulfed. It’s tragic. I just hate to see this kind of stuff happen,” Horn said.

But Horn added that he was confident in the firefighters who were attacking the flames nearby.

“The fire crew does a great job,” he said. “The water-dropping helicopters are awesome.”

No evacuations had been ordered by 3:40 p.m. and no injuries were reported by that time.

Los Angeles County firefighters and officials from Cal Fire also responded to the scene as authorities warned people to avoid the area.

A stretch of Chino Hills Parkway between Falling Star Lane and Chino Avenue was closed as well as Chino Avenue between Chino Hills Parkway and La Sierra Drive.

The road closures remained in effect as firefighter continued working to extinguish hotspots late Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story.