Witnesses Describe Suspect Speeding Through Rio Linda Neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA -- Some Rio Linda residents were on edge after they said officers chased a speeding suspect through neighborhoods and into a front yard.

Isaac Turben was at his home on Milldale Circle in Elverta late Saturday when he heard a helicopter flying overhead.

“And then I heard a big boom and then I came out here and just seen this,” he told FOX40 Sunday.

Parts of his fence, along with a neighborhood mailbox, were scattered across the sidewalk just after 5 p.m.

“The victim of the carjacking or whatever was also here and he told me what happened," Turben said. "Apparently, he got carjacked at Walmart and high-speed chase ended up right here.”

Turben said the pursuit didn’t stop at his home. He told FOX40 the car kept going, leading deputies on a chase to a residential home on Oak Lane.

Missael Banuellas said his father was home when he saw a man jump over a fence into their yard. The man then jumped over a neighboring fence as deputies closed in.

“It’s blocked with chicken coops and everything, so he jumped back,” Banuellas explained.

He said deputies were able to arrest the man but the entire ordeal left neighbors living in the Rio Linda area on edge.

“Normally my kids play out here in the sprinklers or whatever. There's always kids up and down the block,” Turben said.

Meanwhile, they’re just thankful no one was hurt.

“Who knows if he would have been, like, armed or anything, it would have been a different story, that's what I'm thinking,” Banuellas said.

FOX40 reached out the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office about the incident but has yet to hear back.