Gilroy Shooting Reignites Gun Control Debate

SACRAMENTO -- The sound of America's latest mass shooting brought with it echoes of past tragedies.

“It's like how could it happen there? But we also said that about the movie theaters. We said that in the churches, church shootings. We also said it when it happened in a playground or a synagogue,” said Rebecca Gonzales, who helps lead the Sacramento chapter of the Brady Campaign United Against Gun Violence.

With Gilroy the most recent wound on the American psyche, Gonzales sees what could have been.

"When ... we don't have nationwide laws it also affects us here in California," Gonzales said.

The WASR-10 assault rifle that Santino Legan used to kill three people and injure around a dozen others was purchased legally in Nevada last month.

Managers of a triplex in Walker Lake confirmed Legan lived there for only three days and then demanded a refund.

While there the 19-year-old bought a rifle from Big Mikes Guns and Ammo in Fallon, Nevada, according to investigators.

Shortly after the shooting, Mike with the gun shop took to Facebook saying to the gunman, "I hope you rot in hell."

Later, upon learning his home store sold the weapon used in the Garlic Festival attack, Mike posted that his business obeys the laws:

I pray to God for all the families. I did not know this individual. He ordered the rifle off my internet page. When I did see him, he was acting happy and showed no reasons for concern. I would never ever sell any firearm to anyone who acted wrong or looks associated with any bad group like white power.

It's legal for an 18-year-old to buy an assault rifle in Nevada from licensed dealers after passing a background check.

"It is illegal to bring that gun into our state," Gonzales told FOX40.

That's why Gonzales' group wants the federal ban on assault rifles to be resurrected.

Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinnis said that would not make the biggest difference.

"Guns are never going to get off a shelf or out of a chest or out of a case and go out and do bad things. You need bad people to do that. And so, if you look for signs of people who are dealing with ideations of destruction and focus on that, I think there's a higher degree of success," McGinnis said.