Mortar Shell Found in Placerville Goodwill Donation Box

PLACERVILLE — A mortar shell was found inside a Goodwill donation box in Placerville, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shell was discovered Friday, according to the sheriff’s office, and was taken away and disposed of by a bomb squad.

The sheriff’s office said items like this often pop up when family members clean out homes of relatives who were veterans. It’s unclear if that was the case in this specific instance.

They added that, if you do come across an explosive, you should leave it alone and contact the authorities.