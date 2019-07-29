Sacramento Residents Fed Up With Abandoned Jump Bikes Littering Their Neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Jump bikes are constantly dumped in local neighborhoods and some residents are saying enough is enough.

Monday morning, a FOX40 viewer sent a picture of the red e-bikes illegally parked on a lawn and sidewalk near Howe Avenue in Sacramento. They were still there later in the day.

“In the morning you see the wreckage from the bars the night before,” said Josh Broussard, who lives just south of downtown Sacramento on Franklin Boulevard. “It’s just kind of random spots where they leave them. Up against trees, telephone poles, just kind of wherever you passed out the night before, I guess.”

The city mandates riders leave the bikes either at designated spots in the city or at bike racks.

But just because a rack is close doesn’t mean someone is going to use it.

“I see them littered constantly in the walkway, on the sidewalk, impeding pedestrian traffic,” said Land Park resident Bruce Reddick.

Reddick said when the bikes were new people would lock them up at street signs or light poles near his home. Now, they are just left wherever.

Reddick said Jump, which is owned by Uber, will send out crews to relocate them to a rack right down the street. He added the rack will be empty then suddenly, it will be full of bikes.

“So, I appreciate that they are relocating them but I still feel like the fact that they're able to be locked up in and of themselves alone and left wherever they're left is a problem,” Reddick said.

FOX40 reached out for a statement from Jump but has not heard back. The city was unable to talk Monday but said if the bikes are a problem in your area, call 311 or file a complaint online.