San Joaquin County DCSS 4th Annual Block Party

Posted 12:48 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:35PM, July 29, 2019


San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services has partnered with over 60 local county agencies, community partners and vendors to provide information on the services available to San Joaquin County residents. There will be children’s activities, informational booths, vendors, and local first responders. Children in attendance will have the opportunity to complete Bingo cards to win a backpack filled with school supplies (while supplies last). Adults accompanying children will receive a raffle ticket to win fabulous prizes donated by sponsors.

More info:
San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services 4th Annual Block Party
Tuesday, July 30th from 2pm-6pm
Stockton Weber Point Events Center
Free admission
Email at: DCSSBlockParty@SJGov.Org
SJGOV.Org/Department/DCSS

