San Joaquin County DCSS 4th Annual Block Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services has partnered with over 60 local county agencies, community partners and vendors to provide information on the services available to San Joaquin County residents. There will be children’s activities, informational booths, vendors, and local first responders. Children in attendance will have the opportunity to complete Bingo cards to win a backpack filled with school supplies (while supplies last). Adults accompanying children will receive a raffle ticket to win fabulous prizes donated by sponsors.

More info:

San Joaquin County Department of Child Support Services 4th Annual Block Party

Tuesday, July 30th from 2pm-6pm

Stockton Weber Point Events Center

Free admission

Email at: DCSSBlockParty@SJGov.Org

SJGOV.Org/Department/DCSS