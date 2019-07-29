Sonora High School Coach Accused of Sexually Abusing Teenage Student

Posted 6:18 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:17PM, July 29, 2019

TUOLUMNE COUNTY -- A Tuolumne County high school coach was arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of sexually abusing a teenage student.

Amy Denise Emerald, a sports team coordinator and girls varsity basketball coach for Sonora High School, faces charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child ages 14 or 15 years old, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office.

At the time of the abuse, the victim, who is a former student and player, was 15 years old.

The 42-year-old high school staff member's bail has been set at $50,000.

