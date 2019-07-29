Tomato Alley Collective is a retail shop and gallery located on 28th Street that specializes in local products and local art. They also host a variety of pop up events, fundraisers, and classes. Visit their website or follow them on social media to stay connected.
More info:
Tomato Alley Collective Second Saturday Pop Ups
Every Second Saturday, 5pm-9pm
2014 28Th Street Unit F
Free event
(916) 758-5986
TomatoAlleyCollective.com
Facebook: @TomatoAlleyCollective
Instagram: @TomatoAlleyCollective
Twitter: @TomatoAlleySac