Tomato Alley Collective Second Saturday Pop Ups

Posted 12:48 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43PM, July 29, 2019


Tomato Alley Collective is a retail shop and gallery located on 28th Street that specializes in local products and local art. They also host a variety of pop up events, fundraisers, and classes. Visit their website or follow them on social media to stay connected.

More info:
Every Second Saturday, 5pm-9pm
2014 28Th Street Unit F
Free event
(916) 758-5986
TomatoAlleyCollective.com
Facebook: @TomatoAlleyCollective
Instagram: @TomatoAlleyCollective
Twitter: @TomatoAlleySac

