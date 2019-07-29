Tracy Family Asleep as Suspected DUI Driver Crashes into Their Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRACY -- A pickup truck slammed into the garage of a Tracy home with a sleeping family inside.

“No one was injured inside the house, which, thankfully, is a really good thing,” said South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Battalion Chief Chris Martin.

Martin said the crash happened early Sunday morning to a home on the corner of West Grant Line Road and Eleventh Street in Tracy.

“The vehicle failed to properly negotiate the roundabout and just went forward into the garage of the house,” Martin said.

The California Highway Patrol told FOX40 officers responded to the crash within minutes and pulled the "heavily intoxicated" diver from his truck.

“The driver was injured and was transported to a local hospital with injuries,” Martin said.

The force of the impact nearly sent the truck through the garage and into the home's kitchen.

“The overhang was appearing like it might come down so we did shore up the garage to secure the building,” Martin said.

Plywood now covers the garage that truck was pulled out of.

CHP officers arrested Adelfo Merino on suspicion of DUI. They say he was two times the legal alcohol limit.

A family of three was displaced. FOX40 reached out to the family but they declined an interview.

The CHP said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.