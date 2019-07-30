Body Cam, Surveillance Video Released of Golden 1 Center Break-In

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has released surveillance and body-worn camera video of a July 2 incident in which a man was able to get inside the Golden 1 Center late at night, and died in the hospital two days later.

Video shows the man, later identified as 39-year-old Mario Matthews, was able to get inside the area as the custodial staff was cleaning. The door he entered through is obscured by a sign.

A surveillance camera pointed at the court shows Matthews make his way down to center-court and laying down. He gets up again and runs into a tunnel as security approaches.

Security personnel tackled Matthews and restrained him before police officers arrived.

Investigators say Matthews appeared to be under the influence but did not say what substance he may have had.

Matthews can be heard yelling as police tried to get him out of the building, but he soon became unresponsive. He appears to lose his pulse in the tunnel.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on July 4.

The videos are graphic and contain strong language.

Click here to view them.