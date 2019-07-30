Gilroy Shuttles Vendors, Volunteers Back to Festival Grounds to Gather Vehicles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILROY -- The City of Gilroy shuttled vendors and volunteers back to the site of the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Tuesday so that they may pick up their cars.

"They don’t have access. The only access is to come through here and we will drive them in a bus to Christmas Hill park," Maria Deleon, Gilroy's recreation department director, told FOX40.

Families who returned Tuesday are grateful for the chance to start picking up the pieces.

"We're also very aware that there's families out there who can't say that," vendor Daniel Fortino said.

Despite this tragedy, some business owners such as Cal Silk are selling t-shirts emblazoned with 'Gilroy Strong' and donating the profits to benefit victims of the shooting.

"We have to be here for each other," Cal Silk co-owner Michele Pierson said. "This is such a tragic event and we have to all hold and love each other and be there for everybody."