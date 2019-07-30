How to Apply a Tourniquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Medical officials say during the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, some witnesses were able to save many lives by applying pressure or using makeshift tourniquets on victims' wounds.

The Department of Homeland Security has been advocating for people to learn medical aid specific to active shooter situations so they can help people before first responders arrive.

Christine McGahey, a registered nurse and trauma director with Kaiser Permanente, teaches these skills to other people. If you're interested in learning, you may sign up for a free class here.