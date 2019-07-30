‘Just Between Friends’ of Folsom

What is JBF: If you are a bargain-savvy family who loves to make money on your unused and outgrown children's items AND wants to shop the best in name brand kids' consignment sales events, Just Between Friends is the place for you. JBF holds semi-annual community children's consignment where families can save (and earn) hundreds of dollars on everything they need to raise confident, stylish, good-looking kids. Kids are expensive! We help families save money on everything they need from newborn to tween. This event will be celebrating our 10th birthday with special events planned throughout the weekend. The event is only ONE weekend long. Think garage sale on steroids but much cleaner, organized and safer for shoppers/sellers. For more information visit our website: www.Folsom.JBFSale.com
More info:
Just Between Friends - Folsom
August 2nd - 4th
Folsom Sports Complex
66 Clarksville Road, Folsom
(916) 941-3773
Folsom.JBFSale.com